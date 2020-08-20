Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for KP Tissue (KPT)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of KP Tissue (TSE: KPT) in the last few weeks:

8/7/2020 – KP Tissue had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$14.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/7/2020 – KP Tissue had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$12.50 to C$16.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/7/2020 – KP Tissue had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$13.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/7/2020 – KP Tissue had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$12.00 to C$13.00.

Shares of KPT stock opened at C$11.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $113.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -274.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.66. KP Tissue Inc has a 12-month low of C$8.00 and a 12-month high of C$12.20.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Products, Away-From-Home, and Other. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and paper towels and napkins, as well as disposable wiping products and washroom dispensing systems.

