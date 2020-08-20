Analysts’ Upgrades for August, 20th (BLDP, CNK, DAN, DPSGY, ELAN, ESTC, GCTAF, GNCGY, OGE, OGS)

Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, August 20th:

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) was upgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an underweight rating to an overweight rating.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) was upgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from an underperform rating to a market perform rating. Northland Securities currently has $65.00 price target on the stock.

RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ra Medical Systems, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company. It develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of DABRA which is a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system used by physicians as a tool in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease, a form of peripheral artery disease, or above- and below-the-knee. Pharos Excimer Laser is a powerful 308 nm ultraviolet-B excimer laser used by physicians as a tool to treat chronic skin diseases, including psoriasis, vitiligo, atopic dermatitis and leukoderma. Ra Medical Systems, Inc. is based in Carlsbad, California. “

ROTORK PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:RTOXY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $20.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Rotork plc is an actuator manufacturer and flow control company. Its operating segment consists of Process Control, Electric, Fluid Systems and Gears. The company primarily serves power generation, oil and gas, water and sewage, marine, mining and other industries. Rotork plc is headquartered in Bath, the United Kingdom. “

Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $1,101.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “The Straumann Group is a global leader in implant and restorative dentistry and oral tissue regeneration. In collaboration with leading clinics, research institutes and universities, Straumann researches, develops and manufactures dental implants, instruments, prosthetics and tissue regeneration products for use in tooth replacement and restoration solutions or to prevent tooth loss. Straumann currently employs approximately on thousand seven hundred ninety people worldwide and its products and services are available in more than sixty countries through its broad network of distribution subsidiaries and partners. “

Sino Biopharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $1.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited researches, develops, produces and sells biopharmaceutical products for the medical treatment of ophthalmia, as well as modernized Chinese medicine and chemical medicine for the treatment of hepatitis. Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited is headquartered in Wanchai, Hong Kong. “

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $77.00 target price on the stock.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is the only pure-play Capesize ship-owner publicly listed in the US. Seanergy provides marine dry bulk transportation services through a modern fleet of 10 Capesize vessels. The Company’s executive offices are in Athens, Greece. “

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SharpSpring, Inc. provide cloud-based marketing and email software solutions consists of marketing automation to scalable transactional email, email marketing and mobile marketing services. The company’s product lines include SharpSpring, SMTP and GraphicMail. SharpSpring, Inc., formerly known as SMTP Inc., is based in Gainesville, United States. “

Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $76.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SiTime Corporation offers MEMS-based silicon timing system solutions, through a wholly-owned subsidiary of MegaChips Corporation. SiTime Corporation is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif. “

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $2.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Soleno Therapeutics Inc. is a healthcare company. It develops and commercializes diagnostics, devices and therapeutics addressing unmet medical needs. The Company offers products consists of CoSense end-tidal carbon monoxide Monitor, NeoPIP Infant Resuscitator and Accessories and Serenz Nasal Relief. Soleno Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Capnia Inc., is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $1.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of cancers. The company’s lead candidate is Seclidemstat, which is in clinical development for the treatment of Ewing sarcoma, as well as advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers. Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Flex Pharma Inc., is based in Houston, Texas. “

SSE PLC/S (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

SUMITOMO CORP/S (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.

Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:SVLKF) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:SVLKF) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a hold rating to a buy rating.

SWISS LF HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

