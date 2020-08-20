Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Bandwidth (BAND)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Bandwidth (NASDAQ: BAND):

8/14/2020 – Bandwidth was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/8/2020 – Bandwidth was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/31/2020 – Bandwidth had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $125.00 to $175.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/31/2020 – Bandwidth had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $120.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/31/2020 – Bandwidth had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $120.00 to $170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/30/2020 – Bandwidth was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

7/30/2020 – Bandwidth had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock.

7/24/2020 – Bandwidth had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $130.00 to $157.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/23/2020 – Bandwidth was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $145.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bandwidth is poised to benefit from its cost-effective operations, backed by a strong product portfolio. CPaaS segment is considered as the key driver of the company’s long-term growth strategy. It is the only API platform provider that owns a Tier 1 network with enhanced network capacity. With an accretive subscriber base, it follows a usage-based revenue model. Bandwidth intends to invest more in new-age technologies to boost revenues in the long run. Acquisitions and strategic investments are believed to be the preferred modes for enhancing profitability. However, it operates in a highly-competitive market. Dependency on third parties for billing purposes might lead to billing inconsistencies. Adverse economic impact from the COVID-19 pandemic is likely to dent revenues. High concentration risks and latent tariff war threats are headwinds.”

7/22/2020 – Bandwidth had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $115.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/15/2020 – Bandwidth was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:BAND opened at $153.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -150.15 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 11.85 and a quick ratio of 11.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.23. Bandwidth Inc has a 12 month low of $42.61 and a 12 month high of $157.29.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $76.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.44 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bandwidth Inc will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel W. Christopher Matton sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total value of $52,824.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 9,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,867.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Murdock sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.90, for a total value of $32,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,648,153.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 103,335 shares of company stock valued at $13,204,296. Insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,876,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,273,000 after purchasing an additional 30,920 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,709,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,012,000 after purchasing an additional 80,524 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 32.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,691,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,774,000 after purchasing an additional 414,818 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 11.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,463,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,479,000 after purchasing an additional 146,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,294,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,342,000 after purchasing an additional 18,865 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

