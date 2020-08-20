AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,120,000 shares, a decrease of 12.0% from the June 15th total of 5,820,000 shares. Approximately 20.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 383,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.4 days.

ANAB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on AnaptysBio from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded AnaptysBio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.43.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ANAB opened at $17.73 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.69. AnaptysBio has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $48.79.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts predict that AnaptysBio will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANAB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 144.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 18.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 4,337.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in AnaptysBio in the second quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 9.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor program for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.