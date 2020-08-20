Anchor (ANCT) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $11,851.00

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. One Anchor token can currently be purchased for about $0.79 or 0.00006689 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Anchor has a total market capitalization of $10.09 million and $11,851.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Anchor has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002458 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008505 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00139775 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $206.84 or 0.01756790 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00189493 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000882 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000232 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00142962 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000157 BTC.

About Anchor

Anchor's total supply is 759,493,671 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,814,098 tokens.

The official message board for Anchor is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases. The official website for Anchor is theanchor.io.

Anchor Token Trading

Anchor can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anchor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anchor using one of the exchanges listed above.

