ANTA Sports Products Ltd (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) Short Interest Update

ANTA Sports Products Ltd (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,687,700 shares, a decrease of 12.4% from the June 15th total of 1,927,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,109.6 days.

Shares of ANPDF opened at $10.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.48 and a 200 day moving average of $8.62. ANTA Sports Products has a 12 month low of $5.65 and a 12 month high of $11.01.

Get ANTA Sports Products alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ANTA Sports Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th.

About ANTA Sports Products

ANTA Sports Products Limited designs, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, trades in, and retails sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sportswear, including running, boxing, basketball, female fitness, cross-training, skiing, soccer, football, outdoor, and lifestyle products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the DESCENTE, FILA, FILA KIDS, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, ANTA, and ANTA KIDS brands.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for ANTA Sports Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANTA Sports Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.