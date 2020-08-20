Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 332,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 43,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Apartment Investment and Management worth $12,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AIV. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 1,083.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 98.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 18.5% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AIV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Mizuho lowered Apartment Investment and Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zelman & Associates cut Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. SunTrust Banks raised Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.

Shares of AIV stock opened at $35.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a 12 month low of $24.53 and a 12 month high of $55.68.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.35). Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 20.09%. The business had revenue of $218.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Apartment Investment and Management’s payout ratio is 65.60%.

Apartment Investment and Management Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

