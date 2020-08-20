Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Short Interest Update

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 26,500,000 shares, a decline of 24.8% from the July 30th total of 35,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Marin increased its stake in Apple by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 7,828 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. HM Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc boosted its stake in Apple by 2.1% in the second quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 1,467 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, August 14th. HSBC upgraded shares of Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $390.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Apple from $310.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.46.

Apple stock opened at $462.83 on Thursday. Apple has a 52 week low of $201.00 and a 52 week high of $468.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $403.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $326.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $1,978.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.22.

Apple shares are going to split on the morning of Monday, August 31st. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, July 30th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, August 28th.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $59.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 70.66% and a net margin of 21.33%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Article: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.