Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Short Interest Update

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, an increase of 32.0% from the July 30th total of 1,220,000 shares. Approximately 12.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 243,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days.

APLT opened at $26.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.05. Applied Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $57.39.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.58). As a group, research analysts forecast that Applied Therapeutics will post -3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Leslie D. Funtleyder sold 2,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total value of $136,990.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,718,460.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shoshana Shendelman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $405,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,404,852.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 225,423 shares of company stock worth $9,168,788. Company insiders own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 8.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 20.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 114.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Applied Therapeutics by 20.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Applied Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $36,000. 43.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on APLT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Applied Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Applied Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Applied Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Applied Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy.

