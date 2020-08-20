Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APVO) Short Interest Update

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APVO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 61,500 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the July 30th total of 48,200 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 641,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APVO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 175,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 37,554 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. 14.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aptevo Therapeutics alerts:

APVO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Shares of APVO stock opened at $8.88 on Thursday. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.94 and a 12-month high of $11.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.30 and a 200-day moving average of $4.65.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed product includes IXINITY, a coagulation factor IX therapeutic indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations.

See Also: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.