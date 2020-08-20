Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,081 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACGL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 15,740 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 111,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 85,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 343,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,625,000 after acquiring an additional 23,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

ACGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Arch Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.75.

ACGL stock opened at $31.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $20.93 and a 1 year high of $48.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.89. The firm has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.76.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 6.97%. Arch Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

