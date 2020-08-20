Arion Reaches Market Cap of $30,211.05 (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. During the last week, Arion has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. Arion has a total market cap of $30,211.05 and $93.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002458 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008505 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00139775 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $206.84 or 0.01756790 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00189493 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000882 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000232 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00142962 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000157 BTC.

About Arion

Arion’s total supply is 12,842,041 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com.

Arion Coin Trading

Arion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

