Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.64 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) will announce sales of $6.64 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arrow Electronics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.68 billion and the lowest is $6.60 billion. Arrow Electronics reported sales of $7.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will report full-year sales of $26.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $26.70 billion to $26.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $27.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.43 billion to $27.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Arrow Electronics.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 11.39%. Arrow Electronics’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS.

ARW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arrow Electronics in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arrow Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.13.

In other news, SVP Lily Yan Hughes sold 2,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $159,620.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,410 shares in the company, valued at $1,757,622.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean J. Kerins sold 6,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.54, for a total value of $467,365.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,800.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 25,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 5.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter worth about $4,699,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter worth about $664,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ARW opened at $75.61 on Thursday. Arrow Electronics has a 12 month low of $39.25 and a 12 month high of $85.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

