Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the July 30th total of 23,100 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 291,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:ARTL opened at $1.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.27. Artelo Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $4.42.

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.13.

Separately, Maxim Group cut shares of Artelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th.

Artelo Biosciences Company Profile

Artelo Biosciences, Inc, an ethical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, licensing, and commercializing cannabinoid therapeutic treatments. Its products pipeline includes ART12.11, a cannabidiol composition for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease, stroke, and rare/orphan diseases; ART26.12, an endocannabinoid transport protein (FABP5) inhibitor for the treatment of breast cancer, prostate cancer, and neuropathic and nociceptive pain; and ART27.13 for the treatment of cancer and cachexia.

