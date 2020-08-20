Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCMGF) Short Interest Down 14.5% in June

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCMGF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a drop of 14.5% from the May 31st total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 218.0 days.

Shares of FCMGF opened at $8.99 on Thursday. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $5.59 and a twelve month high of $11.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.49.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial real estate finance in Canada. It engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. The company offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market services, and loan servicing and advisory services; lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, residential and non-conventional house lending, and condominium capital improvement loans, as well as special situations loans; and various types of lending facilities to mortgage brokers.

