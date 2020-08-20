Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.66) per share for the quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.11. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 36.56% and a negative net margin of 2,231.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 million. On average, analysts expect Ascendis Pharma A/S to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ ASND opened at $148.66 on Thursday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a one year low of $90.06 and a one year high of $158.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 13.19 and a quick ratio of 13.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of -27.89 and a beta of 0.90.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ASND shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $219.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. BidaskClub cut Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. CSFB increased their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $181.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.17.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

