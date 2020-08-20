Ascential plc (OTCMKTS:AIAPF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ascential plc (OTCMKTS:AIAPF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 426,900 shares, a decline of 32.3% from the July 30th total of 630,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Ascential to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ascential in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ascential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Ascential has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AIAPF opened at $3.90 on Thursday. Ascential has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $3.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.90.

About Ascential

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Product Design, Marketing, Sales, and Built Environment and Policy.

