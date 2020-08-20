Ascential plc (OTCMKTS:AIAPF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ascential plc (OTCMKTS:AIAPF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 426,900 shares, a drop of 32.3% from the July 15th total of 630,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of AIAPF opened at $3.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.90. Ascential has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $3.95.

AIAPF has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ascential in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ascential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Ascential to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ascential currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Ascential Company Profile

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Product Design, Marketing, Sales, and Built Environment and Policy.

