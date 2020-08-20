Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,331.12

Shares of Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,331.12 and traded as high as $2,779.00. Ashtead Group shares last traded at $2,740.00, with a volume of 568,293 shares traded.

Several analysts have commented on AHT shares. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 2,050 ($26.80) to GBX 2,500 ($32.68) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.07) target price (up from GBX 1,800 ($23.53)) on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector performer” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($33.99) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 3,195 ($41.77) to GBX 2,700 ($35.30) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 2,000 ($26.15) to GBX 2,100 ($27.45) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Ashtead Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,548.57 ($33.32).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.56, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $12.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,631.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,331.12.

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The company reported GBX 175 ($2.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 175.10 ($2.29) by GBX (0.10) ($0.00). Analysts predict that Ashtead Group plc will post 19347.9986661 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 33.50 ($0.44) per share. This is a positive change from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $7.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. Ashtead Group’s payout ratio is presently 25.39%.

About Ashtead Group (LON:AHT)

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, rents a range of construction and industrial equipment. It offers equipment for use in lifting, powering, generation, moving, digging, compacting, drilling, supporting, scrubbing, pumping, directing, heating, and ventilating works. The company provides various types of construction equipment for non-residential construction markets; and facilities management equipment for the maintenance and repair of facilities.

