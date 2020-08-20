AstroNova Inc (NASDAQ:ALOT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AstroNova Inc (NASDAQ:ALOT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 78,400 shares, a drop of 24.9% from the July 30th total of 104,400 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 48,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALOT. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in AstroNova in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of AstroNova by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 4,828 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AstroNova in the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AstroNova in the second quarter valued at $151,000. Institutional investors own 57.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AstroNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

Shares of AstroNova stock opened at $7.61 on Thursday. AstroNova has a 52-week low of $5.29 and a 52-week high of $23.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.24 and a 200 day moving average of $8.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $52.29 million, a P/E ratio of 126.83, a P/E/G ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.48.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.25. AstroNova had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $30.92 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AstroNova will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AstroNova

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification and Test & Measurement (T&M).

