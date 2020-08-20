ASX LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) Given Media Impact Score of 0.11

Media stories about ASX LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) have been trending neutral on Thursday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. ASX LTD/ADR earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASXFY opened at $60.64 on Thursday. ASX LTD/ADR has a 52 week low of $39.87 and a 52 week high of $61.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.56.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASXFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ASX LTD/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of ASX LTD/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th.

ASX Limited, a multi-asset class and integrated exchange group, provides listings, trading, clearing, settlement, registry, and information and technical services in Australia and internationally. Its products comprise shares, indices, bonds, securities, exchange-traded products (ETFs) and other ETPs, managed funds, warrants, options, index derivatives, interest rate derivatives, grains derivatives, energy derivatives, and market making arrangements.

