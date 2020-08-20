Atlantic Power (TSE:ATP) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.85

Atlantic Power Corp (TSE:ATP) (NYSE:ATP)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.85 and traded as high as $2.94. Atlantic Power shares last traded at $2.92, with a volume of 39,064 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ATP shares. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Atlantic Power from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Atlantic Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $240.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$2.73 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 567.83.

Atlantic Power Company Profile (TSE:ATP)

Atlantic Power Corporation owns and operates a fleet of power generation assets in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2017, its power generation projects had an aggregate gross electric generation capacity of approximately 1,633 megawatts consisting of interests in 18 operational power generation projects across 9 states in the United States and 2 provinces in Canada.

