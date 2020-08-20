Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,671,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 472,795 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 2.18% of Atmos Energy worth $265,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 22,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the first quarter worth $904,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the first quarter valued at $326,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 111,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,094,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $103.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $77.92 and a 12 month high of $121.08. The company has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.67.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $493.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.87%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.50 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Atmos Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Atmos Energy from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Atmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.23.

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Richard A. Sampson purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $51,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Sampson acquired 1,000 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $99.27 per share, with a total value of $99,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

