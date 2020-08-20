Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF) Short Interest Update

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,098,700 shares, an increase of 36.1% from the July 30th total of 807,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10,987.0 days.

OTCMKTS:AEXAF opened at $84.27 on Thursday. Atos has a 52-week low of $50.72 and a 52-week high of $88.82.

About Atos

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions comprising orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications, and digital workplace solutions, as well as business technology solutions for public and private sector organizations.

