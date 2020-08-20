Auctus Trading Down 7.5% Over Last Week (AUC)

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 20th. One Auctus token can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00002511 BTC on major exchanges. Auctus has a total market capitalization of $9.87 million and approximately $319,627.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Auctus has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Auctus alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001387 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00039390 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005053 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $664.18 or 0.05639465 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004043 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003641 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00045446 BTC.

About Auctus

Auctus (CRYPTO:AUC) is a token. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,634 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,389,351 tokens. Auctus’ official message board is blog.auctus.org. Auctus’ official website is auctus.org. The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Auctus

Auctus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auctus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Auctus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Auctus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Auctus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.