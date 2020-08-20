Augean (LON:AUG) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $175.60

Augean plc (LON:AUG)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $175.60 and traded as low as $170.55. Augean shares last traded at $172.50, with a volume of 126,152 shares.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 184.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 175.60. The company has a market cap of $180.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.58.

Augean Company Profile (LON:AUG)

Augean plc engages in the waste management businesses in the United Kingdom. It operates in five segments: Energy and Construction, Radioactive Waste Services, Augean Integrated Services, Augean North Sea Services, and Industry and Infrastructure. The Energy and Construction segment operates three hazardous and non-hazardous landfill operating sites that provide waste remediation, treatment, and disposal services.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Augean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Augean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.