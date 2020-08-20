Autonio Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $183.00 (NIO)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIO) traded down 25.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. One Autonio token can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, IDEX, Ethfinex and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). During the last week, Autonio has traded 23.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Autonio has a market cap of $75,134.52 and $183.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002458 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008505 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00139775 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.84 or 0.01756790 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00189493 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000882 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000232 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00142962 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Autonio Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,460,010 tokens. The official website for Autonio is auton.io. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio.

Autonio Token Trading

Autonio can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Exrates, IDEX, Mercatox and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

