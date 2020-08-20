Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Director Srs Investment Management, Llc Acquires 67,816 Shares

Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Director Srs Investment Management, Llc bought 67,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.80 per share, with a total value of $2,088,732.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Srs Investment Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 19th, Srs Investment Management, Llc bought 243,163 shares of Avis Budget Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.52 per share, with a total value of $7,664,497.76.

On Thursday, May 28th, Srs Investment Management, Llc bought 282,566 shares of Avis Budget Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.59 per share, with a total value of $5,818,033.94.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Srs Investment Management, Llc bought 217,074 shares of Avis Budget Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.73 per share, with a total value of $4,065,796.02.

CAR stock opened at $31.63 on Thursday. Avis Budget Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $52.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($5.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($5.84) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.05 million. Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 4.15% and a negative return on equity of 66.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 67.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group Inc. will post -7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 52,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 299.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 247.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter.

CAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

