Aviva (LON:AV) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $288.76

Aviva plc (LON:AV)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $288.76 and traded as high as $291.50. Aviva shares last traded at $287.00, with a volume of 5,482,374 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AV shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Aviva from GBX 380 ($4.97) to GBX 370 ($4.84) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Aviva in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 477 ($6.24) price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Aviva from GBX 391 ($5.11) to GBX 362 ($4.73) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aviva currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 371.42 ($4.86).

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 283.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 288.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.34.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Aviva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

In related news, insider Belen Romana Garcia bought 2,236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 272 ($3.56) per share, for a total transaction of £6,081.92 ($7,951.26).

About Aviva (LON:AV)

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products; and lifetime mortgage products. It also provides insurance cover to individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses for risks associated primarily with motor vehicles and medical expenses, as well as property and liability, such as employers' and professional indemnity liabilities.

