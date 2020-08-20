Axa SA (EPA:CS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Axa SA (EPA:CS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €23.03 ($27.10).

Several brokerages have commented on CS. Nord/LB set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of AXA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on shares of AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on shares of AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.38 ($26.33) price target on AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €18.80 ($22.12) price target on AXA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd.

Shares of CS stock opened at €17.61 ($20.72) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €17.99 and a 200-day moving average of €19.76. AXA has a 52-week low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a 52-week high of €27.69 ($32.58).

About AXA

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

