Axiom European Financial Debt Fund (LON:AXI) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Axiom European Financial Debt Fund Ltd (LON:AXI) shares dropped 2.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 78 ($1.02) and last traded at GBX 80 ($1.05), approximately 53,982 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 82 ($1.07).

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 85.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 82.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%.

