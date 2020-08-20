AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $23.45 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) will report sales of $23.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for AxoGen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $23.90 million and the lowest is $23.00 million. AxoGen reported sales of $28.56 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AxoGen will report full-year sales of $94.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $93.50 million to $95.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $111.55 million, with estimates ranging from $109.30 million to $113.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover AxoGen.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.13. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 28.04% and a negative return on equity of 22.08%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of AxoGen to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of AxoGen from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of AxoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.13.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in AxoGen during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in AxoGen during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in AxoGen by 41.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in AxoGen by 166.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in AxoGen during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

AXGN stock opened at $11.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.52 and a 200-day moving average of $10.50. The company has a current ratio of 10.00, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. AxoGen has a 12 month low of $7.16 and a 12 month high of $18.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.17 million, a P/E ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 0.49.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

