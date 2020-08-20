Axonics Modulation Technologies (AXNX) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ: AXNX) in the last few weeks:

8/12/2020 – Axonics Modulation Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. is focused on development and commercialization of a novel implantable SNM system for patients with urinary and bowel dysfunction and disrupting the SNM market. Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. is based in Irvine, CA. “

8/11/2020 – Axonics Modulation Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. is focused on development and commercialization of a novel implantable SNM system for patients with urinary and bowel dysfunction and disrupting the SNM market. Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. is based in Irvine, CA. “

8/10/2020 – Axonics Modulation Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $53.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/7/2020 – Axonics Modulation Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $48.00 to $59.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/3/2020 – Axonics Modulation Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $48.00.

7/27/2020 – Axonics Modulation Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

7/22/2020 – Axonics Modulation Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $45.00 to $48.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/15/2020 – Axonics Modulation Technologies was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/13/2020 – Axonics Modulation Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock.

7/9/2020 – Axonics Modulation Technologies was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/27/2020 – Axonics Modulation Technologies was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

AXNX opened at $43.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 10.88, a quick ratio of 9.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.58. Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $15.25 and a 1-year high of $46.15. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.77 and a beta of 0.26.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $15.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 million. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative net margin of 155.91% and a negative return on equity of 44.13%. The business’s revenue was up 922.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total transaction of $1,714,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,240 shares in the company, valued at $3,210,386.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total transaction of $1,177,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,307,262.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 201,210 shares of company stock valued at $8,114,764. 25.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 137.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,552,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,609,000 after buying an additional 1,475,668 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 10.2% in the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,883,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,121,000 after buying an additional 174,257 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 8.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,512,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,428,000 after buying an additional 123,303 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 380.9% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,230,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,220,000 after buying an additional 974,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 47.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,209,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,470,000 after buying an additional 388,713 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention.

