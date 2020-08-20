Bacanora Lithium (LON:BCN) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $22.60

Bacanora Lithium PLC (LON:BCN)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.60 and traded as low as $22.00. Bacanora Lithium shares last traded at $22.50, with a volume of 348,843 shares traded.

BCN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. VSA Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bacanora Lithium in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.92) target price on shares of Bacanora Lithium in a research report on Friday, May 29th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 22.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 24.14. The stock has a market cap of $50.17 million and a P/E ratio of -3.81. The company has a quick ratio of 31.87, a current ratio of 32.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.64.

About Bacanora Lithium (LON:BCN)

Bacanora Lithium Plc engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for battery grade lithium carbonates and borates. The company primarily holds 100% interest in the Sonora Lithium project, which consists of seven mining concessions located in northern Mexico; and the 50% interest in the Zinnwald Lithium project that consists of 7 mining concessions covering an area of 256.5 hectares located in the Alterberg-Zinnwald region of the Eastern Ore Mountains in Germany.

