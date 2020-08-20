Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,686,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 103,366 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.78% of Baidu worth $270,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 152.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 363 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Baidu by 52.3% in the first quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in Baidu in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Baidu during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. 53.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $124.20 on Thursday. Baidu Inc has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $147.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.86 billion, a PE ratio of 82.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.95.

BIDU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Mizuho reduced their target price on Baidu from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Baidu from $189.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baidu has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.83.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

