Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Director Global Investors Fundamental Purchases 6,874 Shares

Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Director Global Investors Fundamental acquired 6,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.82 per share, for a total transaction of $12,510.68.

Global Investors Fundamental also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 14th, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 14,575 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.86 per share, with a total value of $27,109.50.

On Wednesday, August 12th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 3,616 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.88 per share, with a total value of $6,798.08.

On Monday, August 10th, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 4,681 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.85 per share, with a total value of $8,659.85.

On Wednesday, August 5th, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 7,591 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.80 per share, with a total value of $13,663.80.

On Monday, August 3rd, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 7,478 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $13,385.62.

On Friday, July 31st, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 6,717 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.73 per share, with a total value of $11,620.41.

On Wednesday, July 29th, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 1,500 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.58 per share, for a total transaction of $2,370.00.

On Monday, July 27th, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 1,100 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,771.00.

On Friday, July 24th, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 2,409 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.64 per share, for a total transaction of $3,950.76.

On Wednesday, July 22nd, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 1,300 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,132.00.

NYSEAMERICAN:BTN opened at $1.79 on Thursday. Ballantyne Strong Inc has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $3.58.

Ballantyne Strong Company Profile

Ballantyne Strong, Inc designs, integrates, and installs technology solutions for the cinema, retail, financial, advertising, and government markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Strong Cinema, Convergent, and Strong Outdoor. The Cinema segment provides audio-visual products and accessories, such as digital projectors, projection screens, servers, library management systems, menu boards, flat panel displays, and sound systems, as well as network monitoring and on-site service for cinema equipment.

