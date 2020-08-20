Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 30,722 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,102 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 30,722 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 138.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,786,036 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $572,974,000 after buying an additional 4,524,099 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,291,281 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,541,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614,642 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $265,547,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $40,420,000. Finally, Fundsmith LLP bought a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $174,197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on SBUX shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.04.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $330,210.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $165,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,504 shares of company stock worth $810,521 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

SBUX traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.99. The company had a trading volume of 5,272,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,254,194. The company has a market capitalization of $92.29 billion, a PE ratio of 71.16, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.78. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $98.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.92.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

