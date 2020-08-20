Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Shares Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,927 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,616 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.29% of Bank of Marin Bancorp worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BMRC. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 5,463 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 130,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 188,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,316 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 72,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 11,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $466,000. 43.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BMRC shares. ValuEngine lowered Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th.

Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock opened at $32.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $435.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.82. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52-week low of $23.80 and a 52-week high of $47.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $26.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.75 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 29.90%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.10%.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

