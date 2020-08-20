Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $55.72

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (ETR:BMW)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $55.72 and traded as high as $58.28. Bayerische Motoren Werke shares last traded at $57.56, with a volume of 1,148,139 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America set a €59.00 ($69.41) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €64.74 ($76.16).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €57.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of €55.72. The company has a market capitalization of $35.07 billion and a PE ratio of 7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.64, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

