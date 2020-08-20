Benefytt Technologies (NASDAQ:BFYT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Benefytt Technologies (NASDAQ:BFYT) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.20), Yahoo Finance reports. Benefytt Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.13% and a positive return on equity of 33.74%.

Benefytt Technologies stock opened at $31.01 on Thursday. Benefytt Technologies has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $31.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.44 million, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Benefytt Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BFYT shares. ValuEngine raised Benefytt Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Benefytt Technologies in a report on Monday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Benefytt Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Benefytt Technologies from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded Benefytt Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Benefytt Technologies Company Profile

Benefytt Technologies, Inc engages in the distribution of individual and family health insurance plans. It operates through the following segments: Medicare Segment and IFP Segment. The Medicare Segment includes offering of Medicare-related health insurance plans. The IFP Segment includes individual and family health insurance plans (“”IFP””), short-term medical (“”STM””) insurance plans, health benefit insurance plans (“”HBIP””) and supplemental products which include a variety of additional insurance and non-insurance products.

See Also: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Benefytt Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benefytt Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.