Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Best Buy in a report released on Monday, August 17th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham forecasts that the technology retailer will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Best Buy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.15 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.85 EPS.

Get Best Buy alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BBY. Barclays upped their target price on Best Buy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Guggenheim raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Best Buy in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Best Buy from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.45.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $110.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.34. Best Buy has a 12-month low of $48.10 and a 12-month high of $113.67.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The technology retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 45.89% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS.

In other Best Buy news, insider Whitney L. Alexander sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total value of $885,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Allison Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $386,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,511 shares in the company, valued at $2,283,266.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,081,697 shares of company stock valued at $90,464,182 over the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Best Buy by 6.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,346,566 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,561,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,640 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 65.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,221,797 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $203,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,308 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 34.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044,130 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $230,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,966 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 26.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,899,726 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $222,287,000 after purchasing an additional 819,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 66.7% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,019,859 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $115,133,000 after acquiring an additional 807,879 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.