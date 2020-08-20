BG Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BGMD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BG Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BGMD) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.0% from the July 30th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BGMD stock opened at $0.03 on Thursday. BG Medicine has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.03.

Get BG Medicine alerts:

About BG Medicine

BG Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic products used to guide the patients suffering from heart failure and related disorders in the United States. The company offers BGM Galectin-3 Test, an in vitro diagnostic device that measures galectin-3 in serum or plasma by enzyme linked immunosorbent assay on a microtiter plate platform; and CardioSCORE Test, a multi-analyte biomarker-based blood test used for the assessment of near-term risk of atherothrombotic cardiovascular events, such as heart attack and ischemic stroke.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for BG Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BG Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.