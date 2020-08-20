Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,111 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.08% of Big Lots worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIG. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Big Lots by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Big Lots by 39.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Big Lots by 1.8% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 42,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Big Lots in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Big Lots by 296.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 15,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BIG opened at $48.12 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.32. Big Lots, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.13 and a 12-month high of $53.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 29th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Big Lots, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Lisa M. Bachmann sold 30,206 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total value of $1,247,809.86. Also, EVP Lisa M. Bachmann sold 19,352 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $819,750.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,703,400.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,958 shares of company stock valued at $2,084,453. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BIG shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Big Lots from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.42.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

