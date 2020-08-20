Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI) by 58.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271,642 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of Bilibili worth $8,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bilibili during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in Bilibili during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bilibili by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Bilibili by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Finally, Leap Investments LP boosted its stake in Bilibili by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Leap Investments LP now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 34.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bilibili alerts:

NASDAQ BILI opened at $45.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.81. Bilibili Inc – has a 12 month low of $13.23 and a 12 month high of $51.25.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($1.27). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 20.37% and a negative net margin of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $327.02 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc – will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BILI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bilibili from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Nomura Instinet upped their price target on shares of Bilibili from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Bilibili from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bilibili has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.39.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.