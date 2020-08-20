Bill.com (BILL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 27th. Analysts expect Bill.com to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of BILL opened at $93.91 on Thursday. Bill.com has a 52 week low of $23.61 and a 52 week high of $104.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.83.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $70.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Bill.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bill.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.09.

In other news, Director David K. Chao sold 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total transaction of $183,454,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bora Chung sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $923,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,926,176 shares of company stock valued at $259,121,764.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

