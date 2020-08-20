Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.60.

BHVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th.

In other news, insider Robert Berman sold 58,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $4,394,901.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,420,561.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kimberly Gentile sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $42,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,941.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 849,662 shares of company stock worth $59,372,838. Company insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $365,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management increased its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 370,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,591,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 580,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,761,000 after purchasing an additional 99,185 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BHVN stock opened at $63.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.53 and its 200 day moving average is $53.48. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $26.56 and a 1-year high of $78.75.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.78) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $9.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.35) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

