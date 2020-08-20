Biome Grow (OTCMKTS:BIOIF) Shares Down 4.2%

Biome Grow Inc (OTCMKTS:BIOIF)’s share price was down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.05 and last traded at $0.05, approximately 61,022 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 317% from the average daily volume of 14,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.05.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.06.

Biome Grow Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BIOIF)

Biome Grow Inc, through its subsidiaries, cultivates, produces, and distributes cannabis at Antigonish, Nova Scotia. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Biome Grow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biome Grow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.