BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $182.24 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) to announce sales of $182.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $201.66 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $168.70 million. BJ’s Restaurants reported sales of $278.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 34.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will report full year sales of $800.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $758.01 million to $840.68 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BJ’s Restaurants.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.81) by $0.82. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $128.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.38 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BJRI. Loop Capital cut BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. TheStreet lowered BJ’s Restaurants from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. CL King upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.65.

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock opened at $24.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.90. The company has a market cap of $550.54 million, a P/E ratio of -36.89 and a beta of 1.84. BJ’s Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $44.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BJRI. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 966.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 39.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 18.3% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.