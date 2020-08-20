Black Iron (TSE:BKI) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.10

Black Iron Inc (TSE:BKI)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.10 and traded as high as $0.15. Black Iron shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 461,800 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $35.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.14 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.10.

Black Iron Company Profile (TSE:BKI)

Black Iron Inc operates as a Canadian iron ore exploration and development company. The company holds a 100% interest in the Shymanivske iron ore project, which covers an area of 2.56 square kilometers located in Krivyi Rih, Ukraine. Black Iron Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Black Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.