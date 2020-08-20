Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) Short Interest Down 31.8% in August

Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 736,600 shares, a decline of 31.8% from the July 30th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 416,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 13.2% in the first quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 17,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 68,994 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 280,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 4,022 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 480.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 98,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BSM opened at $7.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 14.61 and a current ratio of 14.61. Black Stone Minerals has a one year low of $4.04 and a one year high of $15.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.39.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.24). Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 36.26%. Equities analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.36%. This is an increase from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BSM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Stone Minerals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.11.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

